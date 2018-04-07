Pistachio, almond slide on sluggish demand

Dry fruits: Prices of pistachio and almond ended lower at the wholesale dry fruits market during the week owing to slackened demand from retailers and stockists against adequate stocks position.

However, copra prices edged up on scattered demand.

Marketmen said sluggish demand from retailers against ample stocks position on increased supplies from growing regions mainly helped pistachio and almond to close lower.

In the national capital, pistachio Peshawari and Hairati slipped to close at Rs 1,600-1,625 and Rs 1,460-1,525 from previous weeks levels of Rs 1,605-1,655 and Rs 1,465-1,530 per kg, respectively.

Almond (California-New) also eased to 18,100-18,200 against last close of Rs 18,100-18,300 per 40 kg. Its kernel also shed Rs 5 to Rs 630-640 per kg.

On the other hand, copra prices found fresh buying support and finished higher by Rs 100 to Rs 16,100-18,600 per quintal. (MORE) PTI KPS SDG SBT