Pistachio falls on subdued demand

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Pistachio prices eased by Rs 5 per kg at the wholesale dry fruit market in the national capital today largely on subdued demand from retailers and stockists.

Adequate stocks position following increased arrivals from producing regions also put pressure on the pistachio prices.

Pistachio (hairati and peshawari) fell Rs 5 each to settle at Rs 1,450-1,515 and Rs 1,590-1,615 per kg, respectively.

Traders said, a fall in demand from retailers and stockists against increased arrivals, mainly led to the fall in pistachio prices.

Following are todays quotations (per 40 kgs):

Almond (California-new) Rs 18,100-18,200, almond-gurbandi Rs 12,000-12,500, almond (girdhi) Rs 5,000-5,200, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 635-640 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 650-750 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,300-2,400, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,080-1,090, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 980-990, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 880-890, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 770-780, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 655-760, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 630-735, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 560-665, copra (qtl) Rs 16,000-19,000, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 5,000-5,800, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,300-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 8,000-20,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 4,800-6,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 7,500-10,000 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,080-1,150 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,450-1,515 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,590-1,615 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 725-870 (1 kg), walnut Rs 230-320 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 500-900.