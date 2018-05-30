Pistachio rises on paucity of stocks

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Pistachio prices advanced by up to Rs 50 per kg at the wholesale dry fruit market in the national capital today on emergence of buying by stockists against tight stocks position.

However, other dry fruits after moving in a narrow range on little doing settled around the previous prices.

Marketmen said, fresh buying by stockists against tight stocks position on fall in arrivals from growing regions mainly attributed to the rise in pistachio prices.

In the national capital, pistachio Irani, Hairati and Peshwari settled higher at Rs 1,250-1,400, Rs 1,500-1,570 and Rs 1,700-1,750 from previous levels of Rs 1,200-1,350, Rs 1,490-1,560 and Rs 1,660-1,710 per kg, respectively.

Following are todays quotations (per 40 kgs):

Almond (California-new) Rs 19,300-19,500, almond-gurbandi Rs 12,500-13,000, almond (girdhi) Rs 5,500-5,700, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 695-705 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 670-770 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,400-2,500, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,090-1,095, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 985-995, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 885-895, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 765-785, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 710-785, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 640-740, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 565-670, copra (qtl) Rs 18,000-22,000, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 5,400-6,100, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 9,500-20,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 7,000-7,200 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 8,700-12,200 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,250-1,400 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,500-1,570 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,700-1,750 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 750-900 (1 kg), walnut Rs 300-400 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 600-1,000. PTI KPS SUN SHW SBT SBT