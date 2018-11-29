Pistachio slips on subdued demand

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Pistachio prices eased by Rs 5 per kg at the wholesale dry fruit market in the national capital Thursday largely due to subdued demand from retailers and stockists. Adequate stocks position following increased arrivals from producing regions also put pressure on pistachio prices. Pistachio (hairati and peshawari) fell Rs 5 each to settle at Rs 1,495-1,545 and Rs 1,595-1,670 per kg, respectively. Traders said fall in demand from retailers and stockists against increased arrivals, mainly led to the fall in pistachio prices. Following are today's quotations (per 40 kgs): Almond (California-new) Rs 17,700-17,800, almond-gurbandi Rs 10,800-11,500, almond (girdhi) Rs 3,800-4,300, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 630-640 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 650-750 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,300-2,900, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,070-1,100, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 975-980, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 800-850, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 735-745, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 700-765, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 650-740, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 580-660, copra (qtl) Rs 19,000-22,500, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 3,400-4,200, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-11,000, fig-new Rs 20,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 12,000-21,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 8,500-9000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 11,000-13,000 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,400-1,600 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,495-1,545 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari-new Rs 1,595-1,670 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 770-900 (1 kg), walnut Rs 300-450 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 600-1,050. PTI DPL KPS SDG ADIADI