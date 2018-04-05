Pistachio weakens on sluggish demand

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Pistachio prices went down by Rs 25 per kg at the wholesale dry fruits market today owing to slackened demand.

However, other dry fruits moved in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at the last levels.

Marketmen said, muted demand from retailers against adequate stocks position, mainly weighed on the pistachio prices.

In the national capital, pistachio Peshawari slipped to Rs 1,600-1,625 from previous level of Rs 1,600-1,650 per kg.

Following are todays quotations (per 40 kgs):

Almond (California-new) Rs 18,100-18,200, almond-gurbandi Rs 11,900-12,400, almond (girdhi) Rs 4,900-5,000, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 630-640 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 650-750 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,300-2,400, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,075-1,085, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 970-985, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 875-885, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 785-795, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 655-760, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 630-740, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 550-660, copra (qtl) Rs 16,000-18,500, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 4,700-5,400, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 8,000-20,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 3,700-4,400 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 5,400-8,000 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,080-1,150 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,460-1,525 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,600-1,625 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 725-870 (1 kg), walnut Rs 230-320 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 500-900.