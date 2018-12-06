PITEX 2018 trade expo starts in Amritsar

Amritsar, Dec 6 (PTI) The 13th edition of the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX 2018) was inaugurated by the state's Food Processing Minister O P Soni here Thursday.The expo is being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry."The state government is committed to extend every possible help to the industrialists," Soni said in his inaugural address."Strength of a state depends upon the growth of its industrial sector. A flourishing industrial sector helps strengthen the socio-economic sectors of a state besides proving numerous job avenues to the unemployed youth," he said. To boost industry in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has implemented an industry-friendly policy, he said.Gurjit Singh Aujla, MP, Amritsar, said that union government has "ignored" Punjab by not providing a special industrial package, thus derailing the state, especially its border districts, in terms of industrial development.Rajeev Talwar, president of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced all cooperation to the projects to be undertaken for industrial development by the Punjab government. PTI JMS CHS ABMABM