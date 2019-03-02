Piyush Goel lays foundation stone for 240 km-long railway track from Khalilabad to Bahraich

Sant Kabirnagar (UP) Mar 2 (PTI) Railway Minister Piyush Goel Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 240 km-long railway track from Khalilabad to Bahraich. The railway track will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore. The new track will connect remote areas of five districts -- Sant Kabirnagar, Siddarthnagar, Balrampur, Sharwasti and Bahraich -- and will be completed by 2024-25. Addressing the public after laying the foundation stone, Goel said with the formation of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the state is seeing "double-engine development". He said that no farmers' agitation took place for fertilisers in the past five years and several development projects were undertaken in the interest of people. "So, I hope that the BJP and its allies will win all seats in Uttar Pradesh in the coming elections," he said. Earlier, Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha said Purvanchal has now become a centre of development work and this has been made possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI COR SAB SNESNE