Plaints against erring cops to be filed before State Police Complaints Authority

Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday said complaints against erring police personnel should be filed before the State Police Complaints Authority or the District Police Complaint Authority. Interacting with news men at Kalka in Panchkula district on Friday evening, Khattar said after receiving the plaints, the authority will take prompt action. The State Police Complaints Authority will comprise retired Judges, IPS officers and representatives of public with vast experience, he said. Earlier, the state cabinet had approved the Haryana Police (Appointment of Chairperson and Members of Complaint Authorities) Rules, 2018. As per the Rules, a committee under the chairmanship of the state chief secretary will be constituted to recommend the names of chairman and members of the State Police Complaints Authority. The other members of the State Complaints Authority would be advocate general, Haryana, and additional chief secretary of home department. The committee will invite applications for appointment of chairperson and members of the complaints authority and later recommend the names of the candidates to the state government. PTI SUN INDIND