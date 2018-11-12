Plan long-term strategy to make Odisha manufacturing hub of south Asia: CM to industry leaders

Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday asked industry captains to plan a long-term strategy for investment in Odisha to help it rise as a manufacturing hub of south Asia and promised all support tothem."I propose that each of the industry captains present here, plan a long-term strategy for investment in the state over the next 10 years," Patnaik said at the plenary sessionof the 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2018' here.Noting that Odisha offers vast opportunities, the chief minister said: "We can work together towards developing Odisha as a manufacturing hub of south Asia.Dedicated teams would be appointed by the state government to handhold the implementation of your long term plans. I assure you of unmatched facilitation support from my government."Stating that the first edition of the 'Make in Odisha Conclave' held in 2016 was a huge success, Patnaik said there were 124 investment intents, worth over Rs 2 lakh crore and employment opportunities for more than one lakh people."You would be glad that about two-thirds of these projects are in various stages of implementation," he said.Describing Odisha as a leading mineral producer, Patnaik said the state is today the aluminium capital of south Asia, accounting for well over half of the country's production. It is also the steel hub of India, contributing to about a quarter of the country's steel production."With a view to give further impetus to certain key manufacturing sectors, we have laid down the 'Odisha Industrial Development Plan: Vision 2015' with a target of attracting investment of Rs 2,50,000 crore and creation of 30 lakh job opportunities in six identified focus sectors by 2025," the chief minister said.The state has also launched a progressive Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing policy to capitalise on the competitive advantages of Odisha's existing ecosystem to attract investment in this high potential sector, he said.Targeting port-led development, the state has been planning a chain of ports along the East Coast Economic Corridor, Patnaik said adding that apart from Paradip andDhamra, deep water ports are being developed at Subarnarekha and Gopalur. PTI AAM SKN MM ANUANU