Plan the Most Memorable Cruise Adventure Aboard This 54-Meter Traditional Phinisi Sailing Ship - AYANA Lako di'a

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, March 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Asia's leading independently owned hospitality brand AYANA Hotels has set sail to the world's largest specially built Phinisi cruise ship, AYANA Lako di'a (meaning 'Safe Journey' in the local language). (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840464/AYANA_Lako_Dia.jpg )Imagine the cruise or dive safari of a lifetime aboard AYANA's storybook Phinisi. AYANA Lako di'a spans 54-meters with 9 luxury bedrooms and a generous capacity for up to 18 guests. Thoughtfully designed in every detail, AYANA Lako di'a is handcrafted to enhance one's memorable leisure or business holiday with a sumptuous dining room, en-suite bathrooms, and expansive main deck for private parties and destination weddings.The art of Phinisi ship-building is an age-old craft made in Sulawesi by Konjo people using ancient techniques passed down from generation to generation. As of December 2017, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO) declared South Sulawesi's incredible Phinisi boat-building art as the world's Intangible Cultural Heritage.AYANA Lako di'a will be gracing the crystal waters of the beautiful Komodo Islands, just a one hour flight from Bali. Adorned by the exquisite scenery, the archipelago is awash with nature's finest mountains, waterfalls, flora, and fauna. During AYANA Lako di'as' 2, 3 or 5-night* excursions, the luxury yacht will be visiting some of Komodo island's most famous landmarks including a port of call to the home of the Komodo dragon. The world's largest lizard can be found residing within Komodo National Park, which holds recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and named one of the '7 Wonders of Nature'.Offshore, the azure waters are a dive lover's paradise. Famed as one of the world's best dive spots, and suitable for year-round diving, there is a plethora of underwater activity to captivate both novice and experienced underwater explorers. Unlike traditional Indonesia cruising, AYANA Lako di'a will be visiting remote dive spots and underwater wonderlands frequented by relatively few divers. These secret dive spots offer guests the opportunity to explore rare aquatic species, swim with manta rays and dive amongst coral gardens, all with crystal water clarity. Snorkeling, SUP Yoga, Trawling, and Dolphin Watching are just a sample of the additional water activities available to guests.AYANA Lako di'a Length overall: 54mShip height: ship hull/ 10m, total height including sail/ 39mTotal space: 1,100 sqmEngine spec: Yanmar 2x600HPSpeed: Max.12 knotMax.# of passengers: 18 peopleCabins: 9 roomsTo find out more about the launch of AYANA Lako di'a follow @ayanakomodo or visit ayanakomodo.com*Cruising is subject to weather conditions.About AYANA Komodo Resort, Waecicu BeachLaunched 15 September 2018, AYANA Komodo Resort, Waecicu Beach is the only five-star resort in exquisite Labuan Bajo, Flores Island, easily reached via a scenic one-hour flight from Bali. With Komodo National Park, a UNESCO heritage site, renowned for stunning marine diversity and native Komodo dragons, surrounding the resort to provide an unparalleled natural playground, the resort is appointed with 13 suites and 192 premium guest rooms, as well as AYANA Lako dia, a 9-bedroom traditional Phinisi sailing yacht, 7 international restaurants, a private pier and 3 swimming pools.