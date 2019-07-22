Planning to run OPD services at govt hospitals in two shifts: UP health minister

Lucknow, Jul 22 (PTI) In a bid to tackle the rush of patients at government hospitals, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it was planning to run outdoor patient department (OPD) services in two shifts. "We are contemplating to start OPD services in two shifts--from 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm," said Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Aditi Singh and BSP member Uma Shankar Singh in the state assembly here. "A pilot project is running in Kanpur. We will send a proposal in this regard to the state Cabinet," he added. In reply to another question raised by SP member Manoj Kumar Pandey, the minister said there were 10 primary and 18 community health centres which were ready but but non-functional due to non-appointment of the staff. "These will me made operational depending upon the availability of human and financial resources," the minister said. He said in 2017, when the BJP came to power, 7,376 posts of doctor were vacant in the state, which had come down to 2,230. "Doctors are being recruited through the provincial medical services besides making appointments on ad hoc basis and open bidding," the minister said. PTI ABN RDKRDK