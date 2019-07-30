Plantable Rakhi - A Green Initiative by MyFlowerTree on Raksha Bandhan

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, MyFlowerTree is all set to launch plantable rakhis, intending to revolutionize the way people celebrate Raksha Bandhan. This green initiative by MyFlowerTree would not only provide its customers with a thoughtful variety of rakhi on this Raksha Bandhanbut would also help them celebrate it in an eco-friendly way. The plantable rakhis available at MyFlowerTree.com are organic, made out of paper and seeds, which makes them plantable as well as biodegradable. Conversing about the same, Sharad Bhasin, Manager Online and Business Development, MyFlowerTree, explains: "Every year, brothers keep the rakhi on their wrists for weeks or even months but then, the sacred thread eventually gets thrown in a dustbin or somewhere on the street. But, with the launch of plantable rakhis, no rakhi goes into a trash can anymore as now the brother can plant the rakhi that will keep growing just like the bond between brothers and sisters."Plantable rakhis by MyFlowerTree is surely a thoughtful concept that will help every brother and sister start a green tradition together on Raksha Bandhan. In a broader aspect, a plantable rakhi symbolizes love for siblings and Mother Earth as well. While explaining about the importance of plantable rakhis, Sharad Bhasin further reveals: "These plantable rakhis are also available in a combo paired with a plantable Lumba rakhi containing carrot seeds and a plantable pencil containing tomato seeds."It is also confirmed that the company would soon unveil its exciting Raksha Bandhan offers and discounts for its customers who also entails the facilities of express rakhi delivery in India and in more than 20 major International countries. About MyFlowerTree:MyFlowerTree was established in 2009 by Mr. Sumit Chhabra, with an aim to provide a revolutionary platform for online flower delivery. The brand is dedicated towards offering a world-class gifting experience to its customers, offering the most comprehensive range of products for gifting on special occasions. Beginning with a network of 20 Indian cities, MyFlowerTree today serves across 408 cities in the country and 28 international locations. From flowers, fresh fruits, chocolates and cakes, to dry fruits, sweets, and designer gifts, MyFlowerTree offers a hand-picked selection of products to choose from. PWRPWR