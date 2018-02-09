Plastic moulding facility to be set up in Karnal

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) A state-of-the-art plastic moulding facility will be set up at plastic packaging cluster in Karnal for which a grant of Rs 10.5 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre.

The facility will benefit about 70 micro and small-scale plastic packaging units in Karnal and generate additional 500 jobs in the cluster, an official spokesman said here today.

He said under the Ministry of MSMEs flagship scheme ? Micro and Small Enterprise Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) -- the Centre has granted final approval for setting up this Common Facility Centre (CFC).

"Arun Kumar Panda, Secretary, Ministry of MSME, while granting the final approval, praised the Haryana government for proactively undertaking cluster development initiatives across the state, and applauded its own contribution of Rs 3.7 crore towards the project cost," he said. PTI SUN BAL