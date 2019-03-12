Platinum Jewellery Stirred by Art

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Rajiv Popley Launches an Art inspired Platinum jewellery collection Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)In a unique effort, renowned jeweller& a feted Artist Rajiv Popley merges two art forms to bring to you an exquisite line of platinum jewellery inspired by his own collection of paintings. A curated collection that can never be made twice, all originals in rare and precious Platinum. Deeply inspired by Salvador Dali, his newest series of oil on canvas models surrealism at its core immersing a spiritual and meditative feature. This new promising series is blended with Hindu culture and the land of Kabir - Kaashi. One of the most captivating pieces named Kaashi Nath is inspired from the tranquil phenomenon at Kashi where the sun rises, the bells ring & the holy fire purifies the air. The yellow sapphire surrounded with rose cuts set in platinum, circled by enamel and baroque pearls symbolises the serenity at Kaashi during the sunrise aarti on the Ganga ghats. Another riveting piece from this collection is named the Circle of Life which embodies the entangled nature of life, death and infinite nature of energy. The flamingos a powerful animal totem in the spiritual universe, symbolizes the release of old emotions and represents new experiences that journey along the circle of life. Taking inspiration from this, is the ethereal pair of earrings crafted in platinum combined with pink gold in alternating design, depicting eternity. The flamingo wings are fabricated in Platinum & Rose gold embedded with Rose Cut Solitaires outlined with hallow of brilliant cut diamonds. This piece of art also extends inspiration to another striking pendant symbolic of the blue moon in the painting. As the blue moon glows in the light of the Sun, while the flamingos dance happily....blue sapphire set in pink gold dangles from the radial star of marquise rose cuts set in platinum centred with yellow sapphire. Speaking on this specially curated collection Rajiv Popley said, "I have expressed my passion by creating art-on-canvas that will adorn the wall & then translated this into platinum ornaments as art to be worn & flaunted." In a tribute to Kabir, Rajiv interprets the famous poem I said to my longing heart, what is this river you want to cross? There are no travellers before you, there is no road. Do you see anyone moving or resting on that bank? There is no river at all, and no boat, and no boatman. There is not even a rope to tow the boat, and no one to pull it. There is no earth, no sky, no time, no thing, no shore, no ford! on canvas. This doha entrancingly translates into a piece of jewellery symbolic of victory of the spirit over the senses, of intelligence & wisdom, of knowledge. Blue petals woven onto blue enamel unfurl to reveal the lustre of the diamonds set with pristine pearls Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial artist favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Its no surprise that Rajiv chose the rarest of metals Platinum to interpret his artwork About Rajiv Popley Rajiv Popley is a third Generation Jeweller who is passionate about design & colours. He expresses himself not only through gemstones & metal but also through Oil & Canvas. This love for colours journeyed through his childhood and matured into a passion in the recent years. Since then he has been painting & displaying his works Solo. He has exhibited at curated shows at both International & national venues namely, Artexpo New York, Jaipur Art Summit, Bombay Art Society & now at D/code Design Show 2019. Inspired by works of Salvador Dali, he has taken surrealism into his stride & has adapted & blended his works on spirituality & meditative nature. Rajiv is a qualified jeweller with a flair in jewellery fabrication. He is currently the only one in India to be working on Art Deco jewellery in Platinum which has been accredited by the Platinum Guild International too. This collection in Platinum, Emeralds, Rubies & Rose cut diamonds was previewed along with Oil on Canvas artworks & artefacts at the D/code Design show 2019. Image 1: Circle of Life Artwork Image 2: Circle of Life jewellery Image 3: Kabir doha Artwork Image 4: Kabir dohaJewellery PWRPWR