Platinum Jewelry Takes Center Stage at the 76th Golden Globe Awards

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Drop Earrings Remain Popular Trend on the Red Carpet Los Angeles, CA, United States (NewsVoir)Platinum jewelry, the setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, provided the perfect finishing touch to a sea of colorful gowns on the worlds most glamorous celebrities at tonights 76th Golden Globe Awards. Drop earrings with white diamonds, emeralds, and rubies continued to remain a popular trend on the red carpet. Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston, Lorraine Schwartz, Neil Lane, and Chopard chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum. Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments. The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements: Lady Gaga in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.*wearing over 100-carats of diamonds set in platinumCustom made Tiffany Aurora necklace with over 300 brilliant diamonds including a radiant 20-carat pear-shaped diamond at the heart of the necklace, set in platinumCluster earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $115,000)Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $130,000)Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $145,000)Tiffany Victoria mixed cluster bracelet with over 12-carats of pear-shaped, marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $45,000) Nicole Kidman in Platinum by Harry WinstonDraperie cluster earrings with rubies and diamonds (17.16-carats), set in platinum Kristen Bell in Platinum by Harry Winston*wearing approximately 130-carats of diamonds set in platinumCascading brooch with diamonds (33.68-carats), set in platinumBallroom drop earrings with diamonds (6.04-carats), set in platinumGuipure bracelet with diamonds (34.90-carats), set in platinumQipao bracelet with diamonds (51.63-carats), set in platinumSunflower ring with diamonds (1.77-carats), set in platinumV-Shape band ring with diamonds (1.46-carats), set in platinum Alison Brie in Platinum by Harry WinstonChandelier earrings with diamonds (9.58-carats), set in platinumWinston cluster fan ring with diamonds (2.04-carats), set in platinumV band ring with diamonds (1.46-carats), set in platinumRound band ring with brilliant and emerald-cut diamonds (1.83-carats), set in platinum Elisabeth Moss in Platinum by Neil LaneNeil Lane Couture earrings with diamonds, set in platinumMid-century diamond necklace (over 50-carats), set in platinumMid-century diamond cuff bracelet (over 75-carats), set in platinumRectangular shaped ring with colored and white diamonds, set in platinumNavette ring with a 3-stone diamond, set in platinumRing with a sapphire and diamonds, set in platinum Dakota Fanning in Platinum by Neil LaneEarrings with diamonds, set in platinumRing with aquamarine and pearl, set in platinum Chrissy Metz in Platinum by Neil LaneRibbon earrings with diamonds, set in platinum Claire Foy in Platinum by Lorraine SchwartzPlatinum jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz Catherine Zeta Jones in Platinum by Lorraine SchwartzPlatinum jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz Gemma Chan in ForevermarkRing with Exceptional cushion diamond (11.03-carats), set in platinumForevermark by Memoire Odessa eternity band with diamonds (4.00-carats), set in platinum Sandra Oh in Forevermark(red carpet) Forevermark by Martin Flyer three row bracelet with diamonds (18.38 carats), set in Platinum(opening monologue) Forevermark by Premier Gem solitaire ring with Exceptional cushion diamond (16.05-carats), set in platinum(opening monologue) Forevermark by Rahaminov ring with oval diamond (5.15-carats), set in platinum(accepting Golden Globe) Forevermark by Premier Gem ring with Exceptional fancy yellow cushion diamond (10.90-carats), set in platinum(accepting Golden Globe) Forevermark by Premier Gem ring with Exceptional fancy yellow cushion diamond (7.24-carats), set in platinum Isla Fisher in Platinum by Harry Winston*wearing more than $5.5 million in platinum jewelryCascading necklace with diamond drops (73.55-carats), set in platinumEarrings with 3 stone diamond drops (8.59-carats), set in platinumSparkling cluster diamond ring (2.34-carats), set in platinumSecret cluster diamond ring (6.57-carats), set in platinum Melissa McCarthy in Platinum by ChopardEarrings with pear-shaped diamonds (10.64-carats), oval-shaped diamonds (6.46-carats), round brilliant-cut diamonds (4.06-carats), and marquise-shaped brilliant-cut diamonds (2.11-carats), set in platinum Danai Gurira in Platinum by Fred LeightonSwirl brooches from the 1930s with diamonds worn in the hair, set in platinumFan earrings from the 1930s with diamonds, set in platinum Glenn Close in Platinum by CartierCartier High Jewelry earrings with yellow sapphires, yellow diamonds, and white diamonds, set in platinum About Platinum JewelryPlatinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly. For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International Indias sites:@Trueplatinum950www.preciousplatinumindia.mobi. Image1: Lady Gaga wearing Platinum JewelleryImage 2: Nicole Kidman wearing Platinum JewelleryImage 3: Lady Gaga Necklace - credit Tiffany & Co. PWRPWR