Playback singers trio Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan enthrall audience in S Africa

By Fakir Hassen Johannesburg, Apr 1 (PTI) Renowned Indian playback singers Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan thrilled an audience with Bollywood numbers as they appeared together on stage for the first time ever at an event in South Africa. Over 5,000 Bollywood music admirers attended the event in Pretoria in Gauteng province in South Africa Saturday night. "We have been at events together in the past, but have never sung together at the same show, Yagnik said. "It has been a special privilege to perform alongside two legends of the industry," she added. Narayan said he was amazed at the reaction of the audience to Bollywood music. The event was organised by local couple Osman and Shaista Osman. "It has been very special that here, in the land of the great Nelson Mandela who preached unity of the world, and when we are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, who did the same, we got together the three greatest singers together in South Africa," Osman said. PTI FH AQSAQS