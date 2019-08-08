Playing Jojo's character emotionally exhausting: Surveen Chawla on 'Sacred Games'

By Justin Rao Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Surveen Chawla says her "Sacred Games" character, Jojo, was so emotionally challenging that she wanted to run away from it. Surveen, who was pregnant at the time of the shooting, said she was confused about Jojo while playing her in the first season but at the same time, she empathised with her."This is an analysis I did only a few weeks ago, while I was reflecting upon Jojo when I went to dub some portions. I realised how damaged she was! I asked Anurag (Kashyap), 'Why did she do this?' I realised, while I was shooting, I was confused and I let the character be without trying to find a logic as to why she was doing that," Surveen told PTI."It was difficult to play Jojo at a time when I was pregnant. You are trying to find an end to your emotions and you don't have it. It is not the best place to be in when you are pregnant. I wanted to sometimes just run away from it."The first season of Netflix's first India original was directed by Anurag and Vikramaditya Motwane, who also served as its showrunner. For season two, Anurag is joined by Neeraj Ghaywan to helm the series featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.Surveen said her trust in Anurag Kashyap as a director was one of the reasons for her to say yes to the role."I have worked with Anurag in the past and I trust him. If he asks me to jump, I will ask him how high? That's it... The season one length didn't matter to me. I had absolute confidence in the fact that they were going to do something fantastic with her."The show starts steaming from August 15. PTI JUR BKBK