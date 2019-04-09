Plea against 30-day notice for marriage registration, HC says challenge the law

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court Tuesday challenging the requirement for 30-day public notice under the Special Marriage Act for registration of a marriage, claiming it to be "arbitrary".The petition, by an NGO, sought striking down of the mandatory requirement of putting up a one month notice to invite objections against a proposed marriage before permitting a couple to wed under the Act.Justice Vibhu Bakhru, before whom the matter was listed for hearing, told the NGO that the Constitutionality of the provision, which lays down the procedure, has to be challenged if it wants to do away with the requirement.The court granted liberty to the NGO to withdraw the plea and file a fresh one challenging the Constitutionality of section 16 of the Special Marriage Act which lays down the procedure for registration of inter-faith marriages."Dismissed as withdrawn with liberty (to move a fresh plea)," the court said. PTI HMP SKV SA