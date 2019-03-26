Plea filed in Telangana HC challenging K C Rao's election

Hyderabad, Mar 26 (PTI) The Telangana High Court Tuesday issued a notice to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on a plea challenging his election from the Gajwel Assembly seat on the ground that he allegedly concealed data on cases pending against him.Justice Shameem Akther also issued a notice to the Election Commission.According to the petitioner, Rao allegedly misled the voters, which is tantamount to violation of the Representation of People Act, by concealing information about the cases pending against him when he filed his nomination papers for the 2018 assembly polls.Initially Rao mentioned in his papers that two cases were pending against him. Later, he filed another affidavit stating that 64 cases were pending against him.The court adjourned the matter for four weeks. PTI VVK VGN APR DIVDIV