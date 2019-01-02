Plea in HC against holding Thiruvarur bypoll

Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) A plea has been filed in the MadrasHigh Court to forbear the Election Commission from conducting the bypoll to Thiruvarur constituency as it said the election would affect relief work undertaken in the region following Cyclone 'Gaja'. The cyclone lashed the southern state in November last.The EC had recently announced that the by-election would be held on January 28. The Thiruvarur seat fell vacant following the death of former chief minister and DMK MLA M Karunanidhi in August.In his PIL, V Sathyanarayanan, general secretary ofKaveri Delta Farmers Union, said once the gazette notificationwas issued on January 3, the model code of conduct would come into force and the poll body would be in charge of the situation."There will be a number of restrictions. As a result, people in Thiruvarur constituency will not be able to get thebenefit of the ongoing relief work and celebrate Pongal festival in a free manner," he said.The petitioner said the contesting candidates would organise meetings, rallies, campaigning, and this would come in the way of organising various events by people in furtherance to the Pongal celebrations.Because of this, there is every possibility of clashes and it would affect the law and order situation, he submitted.Further, there is also a possibility of the contestingcandidates and their agents using the situation for distributing 'freebies' under the guise of Pongal gifts, the petitioner said. The PIL is likely to come up before a division benchcomprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam on January 3.The proposed election should be postponed beyond Pongal festivities. If the schedule is to be notified, theRepublic Day celebrations cannot be done in the usual manner in Thiruvarur district, the petitioner added.He said as of today, no gazette publication had beenissued.Earlier, counsel for the petitioner made a mention before the bench headed by Justice M Sathyanarayan to take up the PIL in the afternoon itself.Thereafter, he made a mention before the first bench headed by Chief Justice V K Tahilramani.After they asked him to file a petition first, the present plea was filed. PTI COR BN SRY