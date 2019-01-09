Plea in HC against TN health minister for not wearing helmet

Madurai, Jan 9 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar to file an affidavit in a plea against him for violating law by allegedly riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavaluwhile of the court's Madurai bench was hearing the plea of social activist 'Traffic' Ramaswamy on Tuesday. It rejected the argument of the government pleader that the minister not wearing a helmet was not deliberate and it happened all of a sudden. The crux of the petition was that Vijayabaskar violated a high court order about the implementation of the helmet norm and the Motor Vehicles Act by taking part in a recently-held motorcycle rally during with a medical camp in Pudukkottai district. Hence, the petitioner sought a direction to the police to file a case under the act. After hearing both the sides, the court directed that an affidavit be filed by Vijayabaskar. The high court had mandated the police to strictly implement the helmet rule for both the rider and the pillion-rider. The court has posted the matter to January 18. PTI SSN VGN SSHMB