Plea in HC for probing complaints against film director

Kochi, Feb 4 (PTI) A plea has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a direction to police to set up an SIT for investigating complaints against national award winning Malayalam film director Priyanandan for hurting religious sentiments by posting "derogatory" comments on Lord Ayyappa. The petitioner, Abhijit K A, from Alappuzha district alleged that no FIR has been registered on complaints filed in various police stations against the director. The director had deliberately posted with a malicious intent to outrage the community's religious feelings and the belief in Lord Ayyappa, he alleged. The petitioner submitted that there were five complaints against Priyanandan in five police stations alleging offences under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). He said no investigation has been launched in the case. No FIR has been registered, the petitioner said, and sought a direction to police for constituting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case against Priyanandan, who "had written derogatory post" on his Facebook page about Lord Ayyappa. The 'Pulijanmam' director had courted controversy last month after he had posted some "objectionable" comments when the Sabarimala issue had rocked the state. Later, he had said he was attacked and cow dung water poured on him allegedly by a RSS-BJP worker outside his residence in Thrissur district a few days after the post. One person was arrested later in connection with the attack against the director. The BJP has denied any role in the attack.