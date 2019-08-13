Plea in NGT against Essar Power MP Ltd for toxic ash leak at its Madhya Pradesh power plant

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A plea seeking action against Essar Power MP Ltd for allegedly damaging crops by fly-ash leaked from the company's power plant in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli and damaging environment was filed in the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday. The plea filed by advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey has sought direction to the company to remove the flyash, bottom ash, toxic water and other solid wastes from the houses, wells, water bodies, existing crops, agricultural lands of the farmers and to pay damages to the affected persons. It has also sought direction to Essar Power to stop the operation and generation of flyash, bottom ash, industrial/solid waste, toxic with immediate effect. The plea said that in the night of August 7, huge quantity of flyash, bottom ash, toxic water and industrial/solid waste entered in the agricultural lands, water bodies, wells and houses of the people residing in village Karsualal, Bandhora, Khairahi and other nearby villages. He said industrial waste also damaged the existing crops, cattle, and affected the children and people residing nearby, the plea said. "Due to the same the water has become contaminated and agricultural fields have become unfertile. Houses of the people residing near the industry of Essar Power MP Ltd have been damaged. The children were also trapped due to the sudden breach of ash dyke and later they were rescued. The national, local newspapers and electronic media have reported the said incident," the plea said The petition claimed that toxic residue from the power plant spilled into a radius of five kms, causing panic in the local residents. "It is submitted that emergency like situation has been arisen in the area and the Essar Power MP Ltd in support of local administration has started making a blame-game story instead of clearing the said toxic waste which has extensively spilled on to the agricultural fields, water bodies and have caused and is causing severe damage to the existing crops," the plea said. PTI PKS RCJ