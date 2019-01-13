Plea in SC to ensure transparency at fuel stations

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A plea alleging fraudulent practices by several fuel stations in the country and seeking transparency in this regard has been filed in the Supreme Court.The plea filed by advocate Amit Sahni claimed that petrol pump owners are indulging in "systematic and organised cheating" with customers. "The petitioner came across various news published in print media and videos broadcasted on national TV channels, and on social networking websites, including YouTube, which would make it evident that the fuel vending at petrol pumps isrequired to be made more transparent and fair," the plea said.The petition has also made a representation to the government that proper regulations are required to ensure transparency at petrol pumps."Black hose pipe used for fuel vending may be replaced with transparent pipe so that the consumer must see the fuel passing through the same in his/her vehicle. "Transparent dispenser with measurements may be installed/connected along with the fuel vending machines in such a way to fill the fuel in the transparent dispenser first and then the same is transmitted to the vehicle through transparent hose pipe," the petitioner suggested.The plea, however, said no action has been taken till date on his representation. PTI PKS SJK PKS ANBANB