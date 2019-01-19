Plea on Jagan attack case will be taken up in regular course: AP HC

Amaravati, Jan 19 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh High Court Saturday declined to entertain a state government plea seeking emergency hearing on its plea for revocation of the Union Home Ministry's order handing over the probe into the knife attack on YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the NIA.The court said it would take up the petition in the regular course on Monday, according to Reddy's lawyer Sujata Sarma.The state government has been opposing the handing over of the case relating to the attack on Reddy in the Visakhapatnam airport VIP lounge on October 25 to the National Investigation Agency.The central agency had informed a special court in Vijayawada on Friday that the Special Investigation Team of the state police, which has been investigating the case, has declined to cooperate with the agency ever since it took over the case last week,The NIA also informed the court that the SIT had also refused to hand over the case file to them, even as the main accused J Srinivasa Rao was taken into custody and interrogated by the central agency team,The accused has since been shifted to the central prison in Rajamahendravaram.Meanwhile, the NIA recorded statements of former MLAs and YSRC leaders Malla Vijaya Prasad, Chandrasekhar Reddy and others in Visakhapatnam Saturday.These leaders were present with the YSR congress chief when Rao allegedly attacked him.A team of NIA senior officials, led by Additional SP M A Khan, recorded the statements at the residence of Vijaya Prasad. Jaga Mohan Reddy, the Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh assembly, escaped with a "deep" cut on his left shoulder in the attack by Rao, who had approached him when he was leaving the VIP lounge to board a flight to Hyderabad and requested for a 'selfie'. As an unsuspecting Reddy posed for the picture, the man pulled out a small knife generally used in cockfights and plunged it into his left shoulder. PTI DBV BN RT