Pleas in HC challenging LS election of Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Meenakshi Lekhi

(Eds: Combining related stories) New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The elections of Union minister Harsh Vardhan, BJP MPs Hans Raj Hans and Meenakshi Lekhi to the Lok Sabha were challenged before the Delhi High Court Thursday on various grounds, including giving false information in their affidavits. The three separate petitions came up for hearing before three judges. While notices were issued to Vardhan and Hans seeking their replies, the plea against Lekhi's election has been listed for further hearing on August 18.Justice Navin Chawla asked Union minister of Health and Family Welfare Vardhan to respond on the petition which has sought that his election to the Lower House of Parliament be declared as void and listed it for hearing on September 24.The plea moved by Arun Kumar, who claims to be a voter of the Chandni Chowk constituency, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had indulged in corrupt practices by not disclosing the real cost of a residential apartment in Dwarka here bought by his wife.Kumar filed his petition through advocate Surender Singh Hooda.In the Lok Sabha election held in April-May, Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk seat defeating the Congress' Jai Prakash Agarwal and the Aam Aadmi Party's Pankaj Gupta. In the plea filed against Hans, Justice Jayant Nath has also asked the Election Commission (EC) to preserve the documents filed by the BJP leader at the time of nomination and listed the matter for further hearing on September 18.The plea was filed by Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia, who had contested the election from the North West Delhi parliamentary constituency against Hans.The petition, filed through advocates Vikram Dua and Sunil Kumar, claimed that Hans had registered affidavit with false information with his nomination for the 2019 general elections.It alleged that the singer-turned-politician had made false declarations with regard to income of his wife, having liability of Rs 2.5 crore and about his education.The plea alleged that Hans had also concealed information and committed corrupt practices. It said in his affidavit filed for contesting 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he had disclosed his highest education qualification as 'PREP' completed in 1981 from DAV college, whereas in the 2019 polls affidavit, he mentioned his highest qualification to be 'matric' completed from a government school in 1977-78.In North West Delhi, AAP's Gugan Singh lost by over six lakh to BJP candidate Hans.BJP's Lekhi had won the New Delhi seat against Congress' Ajay Maken and AAP's Brijesh Goyal. PTI SKV KJ