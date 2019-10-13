Pleasant day in Delhi, clear Monday likely

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Delhiites witnesses a pleasant Sunday and the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.The day's minimum temperature settled at 20.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year.The humidity levels oscillated between 89 to 46 per cent.The weather department has forecast a misty morning on Monday and clear sky during the day.The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 32.6 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI PKS RHL