Pleasant Sunday morning in city

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 11.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 84 per cent. The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 10.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius. PTI SLB SLB DVDV