Pleasant Sunday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) It was a pleasant morning in the national capital on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius. "The minimum temperature in the morning was registered at 12 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal," a MeT Department official said. The MeT office has forecast partly cloudy skies for the remaining part of the day with the maximum temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius. The day temperature in the national capital on Saturday was 25.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum had settled at 13 degrees Celsius. PTI GJS CK