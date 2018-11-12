Pleasant weather conditions in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Pleasant weather conditions prevailed in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 30.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, said a Met department official. The humidity oscillated between 98 and 42 per cent. The Met office has forecast overcast skies along with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers tomorrow. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 30 and 14 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said. On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 31.4 and 12.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI PLB GVS