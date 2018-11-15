Pleasant weather conditions prevail in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Pleasant weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Thursday, with the maximum temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, said a MeT Department official. The humidity oscillated between 96 and 50 per cent. The MeT Department has forecast clear skies along with the possibility of mist in the morning. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 26 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature and maximum temperatures were recorded at 17.6 and 28.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI PLB PLB SNESNE