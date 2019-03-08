Pleasant weather in Delhi, maximum temperature at 26.5 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Pleasant weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, said a weather department official.The humidity oscillated between 95 and 43 per cent.The weather office has forecast mist in the morning followed by mainly clear skies."The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 26 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 26 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI PLB PLB SOMSOM