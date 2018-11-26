PM accuses Congress of not doing enough for farmers, rural India

Beneshwar Dham (Raj), Nov 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress party of not doing enough for the development of rural areas and farmers during their rule.Addressing a campaign rally here, he said, "The previous Congress government could have implemented better MSP and crop insurance scheme, but they could not see beyond chair.""Four generations of Congress family ruled this country for 55 years but electricity, water, roads, toilets never reached villages," the prime minister said.Modi assured the people at his rally that his government will ensure that every Indian has a house by 2022, when the country celebrates the 75th Independence Day.He also repeated his charge that casteism is in Congress's mindset. PTI ABH DV ABHABHABH