PM addresses his first rally in Amethi, inaugurates rifle manufacturing unit

(Eds: Correction in headline, intro) Amethi (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday addressed his first rally in Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, since coming to power in 2014 and inaugurated a manufacturing unit for AK-203 rifles.Modi, who landed in the city after addressing a rally in Bihar's Patna, said Amethi, which has traditionally been loyal to the Gandhi family, was the best example of his government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (together with all, development for all) motto. "We were not able to win the seat the last time but wonyour hearts. Smritiji worked for the development here and didmore work than that done by the one who has won from here," he said, referring to Union Minister Smriti Irani who unsuccessfully contested the last election from Amethi. "Are you happy with the works we have done, have we not cared for you and tried honestly for your welfare...have we done any injustice to you," Modi told the rally. "Those who voted for us and those who did not, all are ours...This is the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Modi said. The Congress president has alleged that his constituency has been receiving step-motherly treatment ever since the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre, with various development works being stalled. After laying the foundation stone of the rifle-manufacturing unit, he said these modern rifles will be made in Amethi under a Russia-India joint venture.These rifles will be known as 'made in Amethi' and will help our jawans in encounters with naxals and terrorists, he said."Amethi will get a new identity now," Modi said.He accused previous governments of neglecting the armed forces and their needs. Attacking the previous UPA government, Modi said, "These people sat on Rafale deal for years and when it was time for their government to go, they pushed it into cold storage." "When our government assumed office, we finalised it in one-and-a-half years...and the first Rafale aircraft will be inour skies soon," he added. This is Modi's first visit to Amethi after coming to power in 2014. He visited the neighbouring Rae Bareli constituency, represented in Lok Sabha by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in December. PTI SAB TIR SMNSMN TIRTIR