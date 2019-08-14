PM announces compensation for kin of children killed in U'khand road accident

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced compensation to the kin of nine children, who were killed recently in a road accident in Uttarakhand.On August 6, a van taking the children to school fell into a deep gorge in the state's Tehri Garhwal area, killing nine and injuring 10.In a tweet the prime minister's office said Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the van accident.The children were in the age group of four and 13 years. PTI NAB NAB ANBANB