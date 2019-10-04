scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PM announces relief for accident victims' kin

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced relief in the form of ex-gratia payment to the kin of those killed and people injured in recent road accidents in Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan.In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi had announced to extend a monetary support of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the recent road accidents in Banaskantha (Gujarat), Jind (Haryana) and Jodhpur (Rajasthan).Twenty-one persons were killed in the Gujarat mishap, while the death toll was 10 and 16 in Jind and Jodhpur respectively. PTI NAB RC

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos