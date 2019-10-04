PM announces relief for accident victims' kin

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced relief in the form of ex-gratia payment to the kin of those killed and people injured in recent road accidents in Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan.In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi had announced to extend a monetary support of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the recent road accidents in Banaskantha (Gujarat), Jind (Haryana) and Jodhpur (Rajasthan).Twenty-one persons were killed in the Gujarat mishap, while the death toll was 10 and 16 in Jind and Jodhpur respectively. PTI NAB RC