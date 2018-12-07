PM asks Raj, Telangana voters to exercise franchise in large numbers

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday urged people in Rajasthan and Telangana to turn out in large numbers to cast their vote. Assembly elections in the two states are being held on Friday. In separate tweets, the prime minister wrote in Hindi and Telugu asking voters in the two states to come out in large numbers to participate in "festival of democracy". On voting days, the PM usually takes to Twitter urging people to exercise their franchise. The votes will be counted on December 11. PTI NAB NAB MINMIN