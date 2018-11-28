PM asks voters of MP, Mizoram to exercise their franchise

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted people of Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram to turn out in large numbers to cast their vote in the assembly elections. Modi took to Twitter to reach out to people in the two states, asking them to exercise their franchise in the "festival of democracy". The PM tweeted in English and Hindi to send out the message to the voters. Polling is on in the two states. "I request my sisters and brothers of Mizoram, particularly the dynamic youth of the state, to turnout in large numbers and vote," he said in one of the tweets. Modi usually takes to Twitter on voting days to ask people to cast vote. PTI NAB CK