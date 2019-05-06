PM asks voters to enrich democracy, exercise their franchise

New Delhi May 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to turn out in large numbers to cast their vote in round five of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls. "A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India's better future. I hope my young friends turnout in record numbers," he tweeted. Modi has often taken to Twitter on election day to issue appeals to voters to exercise their franchise.Many political bigwigs, including Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, are in the fray in the fifth phase of the elections being held in 51 constituencies across seven states. PTI NAB MINMIN