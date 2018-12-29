PM attacks Cong on loan waiver promises

scorecardresearch
Ghazipur (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued Saturday with his attack on the Congress over its "unfulfilled" loan waiver promises. Addressing a public meeting here, Modi said only a small number of loans were waived in Karnataka after the recent assembly elections in the state, where a JD(S)-Congress government is now in power. He laid the foundation stone of a medical college here and released a commemorative postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldev. "Several important steps have being taken to transform Purvanchal into a big medical hub and to strengthen the small industries of UP," he said. The prime minister will also address a meeting in Varanasi later in the day. PTI SMI PTI 12291413 ASHASH

