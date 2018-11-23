PM attends Gurpurab celebrations at Harsimrat Kaur Badal's residence

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday attended Gurpurab celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal here."Today, on the auspicious occasion of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji' Jayanti, attended a programme at my colleague, Smt. @HarsimratBadal_ Ji's residence," he tweeted.Sharing pictures of the ceremony, he said, over kirtans( devotional songs), we all remembered the noble ideals and message of Guru Nanak Dev. PTI NAB RCJ