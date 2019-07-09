PM, BJP deeply concerned about safety of women: Madhav

Jammu, Jul 9 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party were "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of women and providing equal opportunities to them.Madhav was addressing the working committee meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP state mahila morcha held at the party headquarters here."The BJP and the Modi government are deeply concerned about the safety, security and equal opportunities for women and the same is reflected in various schemes that have been launched in the last five years", Madhav said.The state office bearers of the mahila morcha and district presidents from all three regions of J-K attended the meeting which discussed several women related issues under the supervision and guidance of senior leaders.Madhav said that the BJP has already granted 33 per cent reservation to women in its organisational set up.The party stands for political reservation for women so that they can be a part of the decision making bodies like Parliament and state Assemblies, he said.He also spoke on the widespread appreciation of various schemes launched by Narendra Modi government for the socio-economic upliftment of women across the country.BJP state president Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, focussed on the role of women in the front line of politics.He said that the BJP came into being on April 6, 1980, with a vision to empower everyone and added that the role of morchas is essential for the upliftment of all those who were ignored for decades.General Secretary Ashok Kaul stressed on the need of strengthening the party fabric at the booth level and acquainted the activists with upcoming party programmes. PTI AB RHL