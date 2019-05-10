PM, BJP slam Pitroda over 'hua to hua' remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots; Cong distances itself

(Eds: updates with Cong statement, PM quote in Mandi) Rohtak(Har)/New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led a fresh BJP offensive on the Congress over its leader Sam Pitroda's "so what" remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying it reflected the "character and arrogance" of the opposition party. As Pitroda's remarks kicked up a storm, the Congress distanced itself from the comments and asked the leaders of the party to be careful and sensitive in future. Pitroda on his part accused the BJP of twisting the three words in Hindi on the riots to "distort facts, divide us(Congress) and hide their failures" and said things of the past are not relevant in this election. Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and Overseas Congress' head, on Thursday said, 'hua to hua' (So what, it happened) about the anti-Sikh riots. He made this remark in response to a question on the riots by a newsman in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP demanded that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation while ally Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and union minister Harsimrat Kaur said the comments were "disgraceful" and reflected the mindset of the Gandhis. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said it is a matter of disgrace that the party had no remorse over the Sikh killings and wondered if Rahul Gandhi would "oust his Guru" for the remarks. Latching on to Pitroda's remarks, Modi kept up his attack on the Congress while addressing poll rallies in Rohtak and Mandi in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh respectively How Congress ran this country for 70 years, how their mind works, how they are filled with arrogance, they themselves yesterday summed this up in three words Congress, which ruled for maximum period, has been so much insensitive and that is reflected by the three words spoken yesterday. These words have not been spoken just like that, these words are character and mentality and intentions of the Congress. And which were these words, these were 'hua to hua', said Modi referring to Pitroda's remarks. 'Hua to hua,' Modi repeated a number of times during the course of his speech in Rohtak. We can very well understand arrogance of Congress and those who run it in these three words--hua to hua, said Modi. Yesterday, one of the tallest leaders of the Congress speaking in a loud voice on 1984 said '84 ka danga hua to hua'. Do you know who this leader is, he is very close to the Gandhi family, he keeps meeting them on daily basis and is their biggest confidant. This leader was very good friend of (late) Rajiv Gandhi and he is Guru of Congress 'naamdar' (dynast) president, he said. For them, they have no value for life, for them a human being is not a human being, said Modi. In Mandi, Modi said Pitroda's remarks reflected Congress' mindset. Stating that the Congress had strived to ensure justice for the 1984 riot victims, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party continued to support the quest for justice and stern punishment for those found guilty in the anti-Sikh riots, as also the subsequent acts of violence, including the 2002 riots in Gujarat. "Violence and riots are unacceptable and unpardonable in our society... "Any opinion or remark made by any individual to the contrary, including Sam Pitroda, is not the opinion of the Congress party. We advise all leaders to be careful and sensitive," Surjewala said in a statement. Pitroda said the BJP is attacking Congress leaders with "lies" because they cannot talk about their performance and have no vision to take India forward to inclusively growth and prosperity for all with focus on jobs, kids and more jobs. He took to Twitter to explain his position over the remarks. "I have noticed how BJP is again twisting three words from my interview to distort facts, divide us and hide their failures. Sad that they have nothing positive to offer. "I acknowledged the pain of my Sikh brothers and sisters during difficult times in 1984 and deeply feel for the atrocities that happened. "But these are things from the past that are not really relevant to this election which is all about what did Modi government do for the last five years. Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will never target a group of people based on creed," he said. "Truth is being distorted, lies are being amplified through social media and targeted. People are systematically being intimidated. However, truth will always prevail and lies will be exposed. It is just a matter of time. Have patience." Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said the statement by Pitroda was"irresponsible". "Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi must apologise for Sam Pitroda's irresponsible statement," he told reporters. "Today, he has made an even a more dangerous statement. He says that I can acknowledge the pain of Sikh community, but it is not relevant today." Another union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Pitroda had rubbed salt into the wounds of the riot victims Sukhbir Badal asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh whether he would continue to remain with the Congress after Pitroda's "disgraceful comments. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at a press conference in Delhi in the presence of Nirpreet Kaur, a witness to the riots, said the language used by Pitroda is comparable only to the "insensitive, inhuman" remark made by Rajiv Gandhi who in the aftermath of the "genocide" said that "when a big tree falls, the earth shakes." Activists of the BJP and Akali Dal staged a protest in Amritsar against Pitroda's remarks.PTI SUN CHS VSD SKC JD ASK GSN GSNGSN