PM, BJP treated farmers as 'liability': Rahul

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have treated farmers as a "liability" and asserted that the farmers are now rising up to demand "Nyay" (justice).Taking to Twitter, he also shared a video of the Congress party's campaign focusing on farmers and talking about party's promises such as the 'Kisan budget', loan waiver, and appropriate prices for produce."Our farmers are our pride & strength. For the past 5 years, Mr Modi & the BJP have treated them as a liability. India's farmers are now rising up to demand NYAY," Gandhi tweeted.The Congress chief has been alleging largescale farmers distress in the country, a claim denied by the BJP. PTI ASK KJKJ