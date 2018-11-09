PM cannot tolerate dissent: Left parties

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Left parties Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on "urban Maoists" at a rally in Chhattisgarh, saying he cannot tolerate people who question his policies. Addressing a rally in Jagdalpur, Modi accused the Congress of backing 'urban Maoists' who he said have ruined the lives of poor Adivasi youth. Reacting to Modi's remarks, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat alleged the prime minister cannot tolerate dissent. "The PM can use any language he wants, but he himself, nor his party or government can tolerate any kind of questioning of policies. Anybody who questions him or his policies is either branded anti-national or an urban Maoist," alleged Karat. Karat also alleged that the prime minister has failed in his handling of poor Adivasis in Bastar district.D Raja, CPI national secretary, said the prime Minister should first explain who is an urban Maoist."Let him name urban Maoists. Modi and his team cannot stomach any criticism. Those who criticise Modi government's works, they become target of the BJP," he said. Raja claimed Modi avoided real issues and concerns of people by raising unrealistic issues in public domain. Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases on November 12 and November 20. PTI DMB ASK INDIND