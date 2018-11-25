PM concerned over lack of open discussion between elders, teens

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday expressed concern over a "decline" in open communication between elders and youths in families, saying the discussions generally revolve around dos and dont's and studies.He said communication would be more effective if people "accept" instead of "expect" and "discuss" instead of "dismiss".In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, the prime minister also urged people to maintain a balance between rights and duties as enshrined in the Constitution. "If we respect the rights of others, our rights will automatically get protected and similarly if we fulfil our duties, then also our rights will get automatically protected," he said. "Today's youth will not do anything which they do not believe themselves. And whenever they believe in something, they follow that, leaving everything else," he said. Referring to a "communication gap" between the elders and teenagers in families, he said the scope of discussion with teenagers was limited to studies, habits or lifestyle and the 'dos and don'ts'. "An open discussion without any expectations is gradually on the decline and this too is a matter of concern... Communication will be more effective if we 'accept' instead of 'expect' and 'discuss' instead of 'dismiss'," he said. He said he tries to learn from whatever youth are doing or whatever they are thinking. "Some people say that the youth do not have patience but my belief is that the youth do not have any time to waste. This is the point which helps the present day youth become more innovative because they want to accomplish things quickly," he said. Referring to the Constitution Day being observed Monday to mark its adoption in 1949, he said the extraordinary pace at which the document was drafted was an example of time management and productivity to emulate even today. "This also inspires us to accomplish our responsibilities within a record time," the prime minister said. He said the unique point in the Constitution was that the rights and duties were very comprehensively detailed. "A balance between these two in the lives of our citizens will take our nation forward. If we respect the rights of others, our rights will automatically get protected and similarly if we fulfill our duties, then also our rights will get automatically protected," Modi said. The prime minister also recalled the contribution of B R Ambedkar whose death anniversary falls on December 6. "I, on behalf of all countrymen, pay my homage to Baba Saheb who gave the right to live with dignity to crores of Indians. Democracy was embedded deep in Baba Saheb's nature and he used to say that India's democratic values have not been imported from outside," he said. PTI NAB AAR