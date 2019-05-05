scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PM condemns killing of BJP leader in Anantnag

New Delhi May 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is no place for violence in the country. Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night."Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered," Modi tweeted.Extending condolences, he said, "There is no place for such violence in our country." PTI NAB DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos