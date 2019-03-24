PM condoles death of Palghar bus accident victims

New Delhi, Mar 24(PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condoled the death of people in abus mishap in Maharashtra.Four people were killed and 45 others injured when a tourist bus in Maharashtra's Palghar district veered off the road."My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with those injured. The Maharashtra government will provide all possible assistance to those affected," the prime minister's office tweeted quoting him. PTI NAB RCJ