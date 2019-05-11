PM condoles deaths in Andhra Pradesh road accident

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday condoled the deaths in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh. At least 14 people were killed in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district when a speeding private bus collided with the jeep they were travelling, police said. Another six passengers in the jeep suffered injuries and were hospitalised, they said. Describing the road accident as "deeply unfortunate", the prime minister said his thoughts are with the bereaved families. "I hope the injured recover quickly," the prime minister's office tweeted quoting Modi. PTI NAB CK