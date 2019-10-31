scorecardresearch
PM condoles demise of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta, saying he was a strong voice in Parliament.Dasgupta,83, died in Kolkata on Thursday following a prolonged illness."Gurudas Dasgupta Ji was one of the most committed and articulate proponents of his ideology. He was a strong voice in Parliament, whose interventions were keenly heard across the political spectrum," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. PTI NAB DVDV

