PM condoles demise of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta, saying he was a strong voice in Parliament.Dasgupta,83, died in Kolkata on Thursday following a prolonged illness."Gurudas Dasgupta Ji was one of the most committed and articulate proponents of his ideology. He was a strong voice in Parliament, whose interventions were keenly heard across the political spectrum," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. PTI NAB DVDV